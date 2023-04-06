Technical analysts Kush Bohra and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal share their top stock picks for the day.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in PI Industries as it has gone through a deep correction. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 2,900. Shares have declined over 2 percent over the last month.

Tata Steel is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 101. The stock has remained flat over the last one month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on SAIL. For this intraday short, Sukhani advises a stop loss of Rs 84. Shares of SAIL are down 6 percent over the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Berger Paints. He advises a stop loss of Rs 560. Shares of Berger Paints have remained flat over the last month.

From Kush Bohra

Kush Bohra's first buy call of the day is on Avenue Supermarts. He recommends this with a stop loss of Rs 3,590 for upside target of Rs 3,750-3,900. Shares have gained around 4 percent in the last month.

He also recommends to hold Tejas Networks with a stop loss of Rs 615 and a price target of Rs 650. The stock is up 2 percent over the last month.

From Chandan Taparia

buy call on Tata Consumer Products Ltd with a price target of Rs 760 on the upside. the shares have remained flat over the last month. Chandan Taparia has acall onwith a price target of Rs 760 on the upside. the shares have remained flat over the last month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories with a target of Rs 4,850-4,900. Shares are up more than 5 percent over the last month.

Lastly, he recommends a buy on Larsen and Toubro (L&T) with a stop loss of Rs 2,220 and a target of Rs 2,350. The stock has gained around 6 percent in the last month.

For more details, watch the accompanying video