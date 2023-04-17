2 Min(s) Read
Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Monday's trading session.
Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.
From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Canara Bank. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 286.50 for an upside target of Rs 305. Shares have gained more than 3 percent in the last month.
He recommends a sell call on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) with a stop loss of Rs 230 for a target of Rs 215. The stock is down more than 7 percent over the last month.
Another sell recommendation is on Birlasoft with a stop loss of Rs 268.50 for a downside target of Rs 252. Shares have declined more than 4 percent over the last month.
Final buy call is on Navin Fluorine from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 4,650 and a stop loss of Rs 4,480. The stock has gained more than 7 percent in the last month.
From Sudarshan Sukhani
Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Axis Bank. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 840. Shares have gained more than 3 percent over the last month.
Sukhani's only intraday short is on Birlasoft. He advises a stop loss of Rs 266. Shares of Birlasoft are down more than 7 percent over the last month.
Hindalco is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 408. The stock has gained more than 6 percent in the last month.
Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). He advises a stop loss of Rs 152. Shares are up more than 4 percent over the last month.
From Chandan Taparia
Chandan Taparia has a buy call on TVS Motor with a support of Rs 1,135 and a price target of Rs 1,200-1,210 on the upside. The stock was up more than 11 percent in the past month.
Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on ICICI Bank with a support of Rs 888 and for an upside target of Rs 935-940. Shares are up more than 8 percent over the last month.
