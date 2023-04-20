This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on Axis Bank, NALCO, Balrampur Chini and Coromandel International

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Axis Bank. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 863 for an upside target of Rs 895. Shares have gained more than 4 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Balrampur Chini with a stop loss of Rs 412 for an upside target Rs 435. The stock is up more than 16 percent over the last month.

He also recommends to buy Coromandel International with a stop loss of Rs 932 for a target of Rs 975. Shares have gained 11 percent over the last month.

NALCO is the final buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 88 and a stop loss of Rs 82. The stock has gained around 5 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Bharti Airtel. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 756. Shares have gained more than 1 percent over the last month.

JSPL is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 566. The stock has remained flat in the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Marico. He advises a stop loss of Rs 472. Shares of Marico are down more than 3 percent over the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). He advises a stop loss of Rs 333. Shares are down more than 4 percent over the last month.

From Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia has a buy call on JSPL with a stop loss of Rs 567 and a price target of Rs 605 on the upside.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on TVS Motor with a stop loss of Rs 1,150 and for an upside target of Rs 1,210. Shares are up 11 percent over the last month.