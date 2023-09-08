CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsTop stock picks | IndiGo, Tata Power on the radar

Top stock picks | IndiGo, Tata Power on the radar

Manas Jaiswal's recent buy calls on Tata Power and IndiGo offer investors valuable insights into potential investment opportunities.

Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Sept 8, 2023 11:16:02 AM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Top stock picks | IndiGo, Tata Power on the radar
Recently, market analyst Manas Jaiswal of manasjaiswal.com shared two compelling buy calls, Tata Power and Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo).

Share Market Live


Manas Jaiswal has given a strong buy call on Tata Power, citing the robust performance of the power sector and a notable technical pattern on the charts. He pointed out that most of the power stocks are looking definitely strong on the charts and Tata Power stands out due to a significant breakout pattern.
One of the key technical indicators Jaiswal highlighted was Tata Power's formation of a flag pattern breakout, indicating a potential upward trend. Additionally, the stock has been consistently forming higher tops and higher bottoms, showcasing its strength.
The potential for growth is promising as Jaiswal predicted that Tata Power's stock could reach approximately Rs 285, representing a substantial increase from its current levels. He advised investors to consider a long position in Tata Power for the next three to four trading sessions, with a recommended stop loss at around Rs 266.
Notably, Tata Power had already gained more than 18 percent over the past month, further bolstering the case for its continued upward trajectory.
Manas Jaiswal's second buy call is on Interglobe Aviation, better known as IndiGo, a leading player in the Indian aviation industry. Jaiswal believes that IndiGo has reached a bottom near its 100-day moving average (DMA), making it an opportune time to consider investing in the stock.
He pointed out that on the day of his analysis, IndiGo had regained both its 50-DMA and 20-DMA, indicating a positive shift in momentum. This technical resurgence suggested a potential upward movement in the stock's price.
Investors looking to capitalize on IndiGo's recovery can consider taking a long position with a suggested stop loss at approximately Rs 2,459. Jaiswal's target for the stock is approximately Rs 2,550, indicating a potential for significant gains.
It's noteworthy that IndiGo had experienced a decline of more than 2 percent in the previous month.
Disclaimer:
The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Stocks to buyTop stock picksTop Stock Tips

Recommended Articles

View All
EMS IPO opens for subscription. Should you bid?

EMS IPO opens for subscription. Should you bid?

Sept 8, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Transformers and Rectifiers shares hit 20% upper circuit ahead of board meet to consider fundraising options

Transformers and Rectifiers shares hit 20% upper circuit ahead of board meet to consider fundraising options

Sept 8, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Titan shares poised for another 13% upside on promising growth outlook, says analyst

Titan shares poised for another 13% upside on promising growth outlook, says analyst

Sept 8, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 above 19,800 first time after July 27, power stocks surge, NTPC at record high

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 above 19,800 first time after July 27, power stocks surge, NTPC at record high

Sept 8, 2023 IST1 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X