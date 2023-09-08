Top stock picks | IndiGo, Tata Power on the radar

Recently, market analyst Manas Jaiswal of manasjaiswal.com shared two compelling buy calls, Tata Power and Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo).

Share Market Live NSE

Manas Jaiswal has given a strong buy call on Tata Power , citing the robust performance of the power sector and a notable technical pattern on the charts. He pointed out that most of the power stocks are looking definitely strong on the charts and Tata Power stands out due to a significant breakout pattern.

One of the key technical indicators Jaiswal highlighted was Tata Power's formation of a flag pattern breakout, indicating a potential upward trend. Additionally, the stock has been consistently forming higher tops and higher bottoms, showcasing its strength.

The potential for growth is promising as Jaiswal predicted that Tata Power's stock could reach approximately Rs 285, representing a substantial increase from its current levels. He advised investors to consider a long position in Tata Power for the next three to four trading sessions, with a recommended stop loss at around Rs 266.

Notably, Tata Power had already gained more than 18 percent over the past month, further bolstering the case for its continued upward trajectory.

Manas Jaiswal's second buy call is on Interglobe Aviation , better known as IndiGo, a leading player in the Indian aviation industry. Jaiswal believes that IndiGo has reached a bottom near its 100-day moving average (DMA), making it an opportune time to consider investing in the stock.

He pointed out that on the day of his analysis, IndiGo had regained both its 50-DMA and 20-DMA, indicating a positive shift in momentum. This technical resurgence suggested a potential upward movement in the stock's price.

Investors looking to capitalize on IndiGo's recovery can consider taking a long position with a suggested stop loss at approximately Rs 2,459. Jaiswal's target for the stock is approximately Rs 2,550, indicating a potential for significant gains.

It's noteworthy that IndiGo had experienced a decline of more than 2 percent in the previous month.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.