Technical stock picks | IGL, Persistent, SRF, HDFC AMC, HDFC Life, Granules on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these buy and sell recommendations for Wednesday’s trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani share their top stock picks for the day.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL). It is a positional buy. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 425. Shares have gained around 1 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Persistent Systems. For this intraday short, Sukhani advises a stop loss of Rs 4,580. Shares of Persistent Systems are down around 10 percent over the last month.

SRF is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 2,200. The stock has gained around 2 percent in the last one month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Kotak Mahindra Bank. He advises a stop loss of Rs 1,650. Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank have remained flat over the last month.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on HDFC AMC. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,740 for an upside target of Rs 1,815. Shares have declined around 3 percent in the last month.

He also recommends a buy call on HDFC Life Insurance Company with a stop loss below Rs 476 for an upside target Rs 495. The stock was down around 2 percent over the last month.

The third buy call from Mitessh is on Granules India. He advises to keep a stop loss of Rs 283.50 for an upside target of Rs 300. The stock has gained around 3 percent in the last month.

The solitary sell call from Mitessh is on L&T Technology Services (LTTS). He recommends to sell LTTS with a stop loss of Rs 3,460 for a downside target of Rs 3,350. Shares of LTTS have declined around 7 percent over the last month.