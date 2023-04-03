English
homemarket NewsTechnical stock picks | ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Dalmia Bharat, Trent, HCLTech, Deepak Nitrite, DRL, RIL on the radar
market | Apr 3, 2023 9:38 AM IST

Technical stock picks | ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Dalmia Bharat, Trent, HCLTech, Deepak Nitrite, DRL, RIL on the radar

By Sonia Shenoy   Apr 3, 2023 9:38 AM IST (Published)
Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan and F&O analyst Chandan Taparia have these buy recommendations for Monday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on ICICI Bank. He recommends to buy this stock with a stop loss of Rs 861 for an upside target of Rs 900. Shares have gained around 1 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on Bajaj Finserv with a stop loss of Rs 1,250 for an upside target Rs 1,310. The stock was down more than 5 percent over the last month.
Thakkar also has a buy call on Dalmia Bharat with a stop loss of Rs 1,940 for an upside target of Rs 2,030. Shares of Dalmia Bharat have gained around 6 percent over the last month.
Trent is the final buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 1,410 and a stop loss of Rs 1,355. The stock has gained over 5 percent in the last month.
From Shrikant Chouhan
Chouhan finds a buying opportunity in Deepak Nitrite. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,800 for an upside target of Rs 1,950-2,000. Shares have gained around 1 percent over the last month.
HCLTech is another buy call from Shrikant Chouhan. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 1,060 for the upside target of Rs 1,140-1,150. The stock has declined around 2 percent in the last one month.
From Chandan Taparia
Chandan Taparia has a buy call on ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 863 and a price target of Rs 920 on the upside.
Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Trent with a stop loss of Rs 1,350 and for an upside target of Rs 1,444.
Taparaia also recommends to buy Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL). He sees upside target of Rs 4,740 on the stock. The stock has gained around 5 percent in the last month.
Lastly, he believes, Reliance Industries Ltd has a potential to move to the levels of Rs 2,400-2,450.
