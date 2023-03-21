This analyst recommends buying HUL, Pidilite, Godrej Consumer — here's why

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Rajesh Palviya, VP-Technical & Derivative Research of Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Hindustan Unilever. The stock had a good candlestick price and volume action yesterday, so he recommends buying. Shares are down 0.29 percent in the last one month.

His second buy call in on Pidilite Industries, after a good decline the stock is showing some signs of reversals. Mitessh recommends buying with a stop at Rs 2,350 and look for a target of Rs 2,420. The stock is up 1.93 percent over the last month.

Godrej Consumer Products is the third buy call with a stop loss of Rs 949 and a target of Rs 985. The stock is up 2.56 percent over the last month.

Mitessh’s only sell call is on Havells. He recommends selling with a stop loss of Rs 1,186 and target of Rs 1,140. Shares are down 2.63 percent in the last one month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in UltraTech Cement with a stop under Rs 7,090. Shares of UltraTech Cement are down 1.05 percent in the last one month.

Aditya Birla Fashion is the only intraday short for Sukhani. It has been in a big bear market. He recommends to keep a stop loss above Rs 220. The stock is down 12.23 percent over the last month.

Sukhani is also positive on Hindustan Unilever, it has a big range yesterday on the upside. He recommends to buy with a stop under Rs 2,550. Shares are down 0.29 percent in the last one month.

He also has a positional buy on CONCOR. The stock went down, fell and then for the last two months it is in a trading range. So to that extent it is outperforming the Nifty by not falling. It is a good quality stock, look at it as a positional buy with a stop under Rs 570. The stock is down 0.23 percent over the last month.

From Rajesh Palviya

Palviya is also positive on Godrej Consumer Products, it is looking attractive. According to Palviya one can buy this stock as it is third consecutive day the stock has seen a higher high formation and long built up is there. Buy Godrej Consumer for upside target of 985-995 and keep a stop loss of Rs 955.

He recommends a buy call on BPCL. It is the third-fourth week where the sustained buying is there is the stock and it has managed to give a breakout on the near-term chart also. BPCL is a buy for upside target of Rs 385-390, place a stop loss at Rs around Rs 345.

Palviya has a sell recommendation on India Cement. This stock has given a breakdown to its multiple support area and short built up is there is the previous session. He believes that Indian Cements can go down further from current levels. Rs 170-168 could be the possible target on the downside and go short with stop loss at Rs 185.

