Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities share their top stock picks for the day.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Here's a checklist every employee should follow before the appraisal meeting
Mar 17, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Employers ready for more women in STEM — why then the wide gender gap
Mar 17, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Meet K Krithivasan, the newly appointed CEO & MD of Tata Consultancy Services
Mar 16, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
TCS under Rajesh Gopinathan: A legacy of achievements
Mar 16, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 238 for an upside target of Rs 255. Shares have gained around 5 percent in the last month.
He recommends to buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,865 and a price target of Rs 2,955. The stock was up around 3 percent over the last month.
Aurobindo Pharma is another buy call from Mitessh. He recommends a buy with a stop loss of Rs 464 for an upside target of Rs 495. Shares of Aurobindo Pharma have remained flat over the last month.
Lastly, he recommends a buy on Power Grid. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 240 and a stop loss of Rs 228.50. The stock has gained over 9 percent in the last month.
From Shrikant Chouhan
Shrikant finds a buying opportunity in Bajaj Finserv as it is forming double bottom sort of formation close to Rs 1,250-1,260 levels. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,260 for the price targets of Rs 1,360-1,370. Shares have declined over 7 percent in the last month.
LTIMindtree is another buy call from Shrikant Chouhan. He expects the stock to move towards Rs 4,750-4,775. The stock has declined around 4 percent over the last one month.
Lastly, Chouhan recommends a buy on Tata Steel. He advises a stop loss of Rs 103.50 for an upside target of Rs 110. Shares of Tata Steel were dropped around 5 percent over the last month.
For more watch the accompanying video