Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 238 for an upside target of Rs 255. Shares have gained around 5 percent in the last month.

He recommends to buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 2,865 and a price target of Rs 2,955. The stock was up around 3 percent over the last month.

Aurobindo Pharma is another buy call from Mitessh. He recommends a buy with a stop loss of Rs 464 for an upside target of Rs 495. Shares of Aurobindo Pharma have remained flat over the last month.

Lastly, he recommends a buy on Power Grid. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 240 and a stop loss of Rs 228.50. The stock has gained over 9 percent in the last month.

From Shrikant Chouhan

Shrikant finds a buying opportunity in Bajaj Finserv as it is forming double bottom sort of formation close to Rs 1,250-1,260 levels. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,260 for the price targets of Rs 1,360-1,370. Shares have declined over 7 percent in the last month.

LTIMindtree is another buy call from Shrikant Chouhan. He expects the stock to move towards Rs 4,750-4,775. The stock has declined around 4 percent over the last one month.

Lastly, Chouhan recommends a buy on Tata Steel. He advises a stop loss of Rs 103.50 for an upside target of Rs 110. Shares of Tata Steel were dropped around 5 percent over the last month.

