This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on Hindustan Copper and Jubilant FoodWorks

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Rajesh Palviya, VP Technical and Derivative Research at Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Hindustan Copper. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 102 for an upside target of Rs 110. Shares have gained 5 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 453 for an upside target Rs 480-485. The stock is up more than 6 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on MCX with a stop loss of Rs 1,412 for a downside target of Rs 1,355. Shares have declined more than 7 percent over the last month.

Glenmark is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 530 and a stop loss of Rs 550.50. The stock has gained more than 13 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in SAIL. The stock has broken out of a trading range. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 81. Shares have remained flat over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on MCX. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 1,413.

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. The stock is on the verge of breaking out on the upside. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 278. The stock has gained more than 5 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on India Cement. He advises a stop loss of Rs 180. Shares have remained flat over the last month.

From Rajesh Palviya

Rajesh Palviya has a buy call on Hindustan Copper with a stop loss of Rs 101 and a price target of Rs 110-112 on the upside.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 350 and for an upside target of Rs 380. Shares are up more than 6 percent over the last month.

Finally, he recommends to buy REC Ltd with a stop loss of Rs 132 and a target of Rs 148-150. The shares have gained more than 16 percent over the last month.