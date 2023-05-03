This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on Hindustan Copper and Jubilant FoodWorks

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya have these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Hindustan Copper. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 102 for an upside target of Rs 110. Shares have gained 5 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 453 for an upside target Rs 480-485. The stock is up more than 6 percent over the last month.