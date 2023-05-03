This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on Hindustan Copper and Jubilant FoodWorks

2 Min(s) Read
Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya have these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.
Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Rajesh Palviya, VP Technical and Derivative Research at Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.
From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Hindustan Copper. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 102 for an upside target of Rs 110. Shares have gained 5 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss of Rs 453 for an upside target Rs 480-485. The stock is up more than 6 percent over the last month.