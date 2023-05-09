Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Tuesday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives at Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Dalmia Bharat. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 2,050 for an upside target of Rs 2,160. Shares have gained more than 5 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Laurus Labs with a stop loss of Rs 324 for an upside target Rs 345. The stock is up more than 8 percent over the last month.

Tata Consumer Products is another buy recommendation by Thakkar with a stop loss of Rs 774 for a target of Rs 810. Shares have gained more than 9 percent over the last month.

His solitary sell call is on Polycab India. Thakkar recommends to sell it if it breaks below yesterday’s (May 8, 2023) low of Rs 3,250. His recommendation comes with targets of Rs 3,190-3,185 and a stop loss of Rs 3,281. The stock has gained more than 9 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in HCLTech. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,050. Shares have declined more than 2 percent over the last month.

Bharti Airtel is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 778. The stock has gained more than 3 percent in the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Dr Lal Pathlabs. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 1,962. Shares of Dr Lal Pathlabs are up more than 4 percent over the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Ashok Leyland. He advises a stop loss of Rs 137. Shares are up more than 6 percent over the last month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 170 and a price target of Rs 184 on the upside.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a stop loss of Rs 3,200 and for an upside target of Rs 3,300-3,310.

Both these stocks, NTPC and TCS, have remained flat in the past month.