Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Tuesday's trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Dalmia Bharat. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 2,050 for an upside target of Rs 2,160. Shares have gained more than 5 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Laurus Labs with a stop loss of Rs 324 for an upside target Rs 345. The stock is up more than 8 percent over the last month.