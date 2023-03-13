Technical stock picks | Havells, Tata Steel, M&M, NTPC, Balrampur Chini on the radar

English
homemarket NewsTechnical stock picks | Havells, Tata Steel, M&M, NTPC, Balrampur Chini on the radar
market | Mar 13, 2023 9:29 AM IST

By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   Mar 13, 2023 9:29 AM IST (Published)
Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani have these buy-and-sell stock recommendations for the Monday trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani share their top stock picks for the day.

From Sudarshan Sukhani
Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Havells. It is one of the few stocks that is outperforming in the market. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,135. Shares have gained around 3 percent over the last month.
Canara Bank is one of the short calls by Sukhani. He advises a stop loss of Rs 307. Shares of Canara Bank were up around 5 percent over the last month.
India Cements is another short call by him. He advises traders to keep a stop loss above Rs 200. The stock has remained flat over the past month.
Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Tata Steel with a tight stop loss of Rs 106. Shares of Tata Steel also have remained flat over the last month.
From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M). This is a stock which in the recent 5-6 months has taken support around Rs 1,220-1,215 mark for multiple times. He recommends to buy this with a stop loss below Rs 1,210 for a bounce back to about Rs 1,260. Shares have declined around 9 percent in the last month.
He recommends to buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 178 or below it for an upside price target of Rs 186. The stock was up around 7 percent over the last month.
Thakkar also advises to buy Balrampur Chini Mills with a stop loss of Rs 392 for an upside target of Rs 415. The shares have gained around 12 percent in the last month.
Thakkar has one sell call - Coforge. He recommends a sell with a stop loss of Rs 4,165 for a downside target of Rs 4,050. Shares of Coforge have gained over 2 percent over the last month.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
