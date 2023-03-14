This analyst explains why he recommends to sell L&T Finance, Godrej Properties and Bandhan Bank

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first sell call of the day is on L&T Finance Holdings. The stock broke below an important trendline. He recommends to sell this stock if this gives a mild pullback to around Rs 87. The stop loss should be placed at Rs 89 for a downside target of Rs 83. Shares have declined around 8 percent in the last month.

Thakkar also recommends to Sell Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 227 for a price target Rs 206. The stock was down around 8 percent over the last month.

Godrej Properties is the third sell recommendation. He recommends to sell this stock around Rs 1,130-1,135 with a stop loss of Rs 1,155 for a target of Rs 1,090. Shares of Godrej Properties have declined around 3 percent over the last month.

The solitary buy call from Mitessh Thakkar is Balrampur Chini Mills. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 412 and a stop loss of Rs 396. The stock has gained over 11 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in JSW Steel. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 665. Shares have declined around 6 percent over the last month.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani as it is moving in a trading range. According to him, it is reasonable to expect this trading range to break on the upside. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 150. The stock has gained around 5 percent over the last one month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Bharat Forge. He advises a stop loss of Rs 825. Shares are up over 9 percent over the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Bharti Airtel as it is an outperformer and has a strong relative strength. He advises a stop loss of Rs 785. Shares of Bharti Airtel have remained flat over the last month.

From Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia has a buy call on Mahangar Gas Ltd (MGL) with a stop loss of Rs 965 and a price target of Rs 1,035-1,040 on the upside. the stock has gained around 12 percent over the past month.

Additionally, he also has a sell recommendation on Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 812 and a downside target of Rs 760-765.

For more details, watch the accompanying video