Technical stock picks | Glenmark Pharma, MGL, BEL, Ashok Leyland, SBI Cards on the radar

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Thakkar’s first buying recommendation is on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. The stock has done extremely well in the declining market. One can buy with a stop loss of Rs 441 and targets of Rs 465-470. Shares have gained 5.19 percent over the last month.

Mahanagar Gas (MGL) is the other buy call for Thakkar. After a good rally the stock was sideways consolidating for last few days and now is showing signs of restarting upmove. He recommends buying MGL with a stop at Rs 964 and targets of Rs 1,010. Shares have gained 9.28 percent over the last month.

Bharat Electronics is Thakkar’s first sell call for the day with a stop loss of Rs 92 and target of Rs 85. The stock was down 4.65 percent over the last one month.

Second sell call is on IDFC First Bank. If it trades below yesterday’s low, sell the stock with a break of Rs 52, keep a stop at Rs 53.50 and target of Rs 49. Shares are down 4.53 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds buying opportunity on Alkem Laboratories. It is a short-term trade. The stock is rising in this market. Buy the stock with a stop under Rs 3,150. Shares have gained 2.05 percent over the last month.

Ashok Leyland is an intraday short for Sukhani. The stock has been falling, it is in a bear market. Keep a stop above Rs 139. The stock was down 7.59 percent over the last one month.

Manappuram Finance is a positional buy. That stock had a big bear market and is now recovering from the bear market. Buy Manappuram with a stop at Rs 113. Shares have gained 14.90 percent over the last month

Sukhani’s second intraday short is on SBI Cards. Keep a stop above Rs 725. The stock was down 5.22 percent over the last one month.

From Palviya

Palviya believes that Eicher Motors is looking weak and expect further more downside in this stock. Sell Eicher with a target of Rs 2,800-2,780 and keep a stop loss of Rs 2,930. The stock was down 7.66 percent over the last one month.

HCL Technologies is the second short call for Palviya. He is projecting downside target of Rs 1,010- 1,000 on the downside. One can keep a stop loss of Rs 1,090 and go short in HCL Tech. Shares are down 2.56 percent over the last month.

Palviya’s only buy call is on Alkem Laboratories. long built up is there for this series. One can buy Alkem Lab for an upside target of Rs 3,320-3,350 and keep a stop loss of Rs 3,220. Shares have gained 2.05 percent over the last month.

Watch: Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities in interaction with CNBC-TV18

