Tech analysts see upside in GCPL, Dalmia Bharat, Dabur, UltraTech Cement

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Sneha Seth, Derivatives Research Analyst of Angel One share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL). He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 949 for an upside target of Rs 988. Shares have gained around 4 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Dalmia Bharat with a stop loss of Rs 1,850 for an upside target Rs 1,950. The stock is up more than 1 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Bandhan Bank with a stop loss of Rs 205 for a downside target of Rs 190. Shares of have declined more than 14 percent over the last month.

GNFC is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. The stock has declined more than 5 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Dabur India. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 534. Shares have gained around 1 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on DLF. For this intraday short, Sukhani advises a stop loss of Rs 357. Shares of DLF have remained flat over the last month.

Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo) is another short sell call from Sudarshan Sukhani. The stock was in a trading range and yesterday it broke down from that trading range. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 1,826. The stock has remained flat in the last one month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on UltraTech Cement. He advises a stop loss of Rs 7,300. Shares of UltraTech Cement are up more than 3 percent over the last month.

From Sneha Seth

Sneha Seth has a buy call on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries with a stop loss of Rs 963 and a price target of Rs 1,024 on the upside. The stock was up around 3 percent in the past month.

Additionally, she also has a buy recommendation on ITC with a stop loss of Rs 376 and for an upside target of Rs 394.50. Shares have gained more than 1 percent over the last month.

