HUL, Dabur, Manappuram, DRL and SRF are among the top stocks to buy today, say analysts

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani share their top stock picks for the day.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL). He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 2,400. Shares have remained flat over the last month.

Manappuram Finance is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani as it had a big range, big decline, a decent rally and is now on the verge of a breakout above its resistance levels. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 115. The stock has gained over 14 percent in the last one month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on PVR. He advises a stop loss above Rs 1,570. Shares of PVR are down around 3 percent over the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Dabur. He advises a stop loss of Rs 530. Shares of Dabur have remained flat over the last month.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar recommends going long on SRF with a stop loss below Rs 2,350 for an upside target of Rs 2,450. Shares have gained close to 6 percent in the last month.

He recommends to buy Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL) with a stop loss of Rs 4,440 and a price target of Rs 4,545. The stock has remained flat over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on AU Small Finance Bank. He recommends a sell with a stop loss of Rs 590 for a downside target of Rs 550. The stock has declined around 3 percent over the last month.

Coal India is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 208 and a stop loss of Rs 217. The stock has remained flat over the last month.

