Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Rajesh Palviya, VP Technical and Derivative Research at Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Coal India. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 229 for an upside target of Rs 240. Shares have gained more than 6 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on ICICI General Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 1,115 for an upside target Rs 1,165. The stock is up more than 5 percent over the last month.

He also recommends to buy IPCA Labs with a stop loss of Rs 814 for targets of Rs 860 and Rs 865. Shares have gained more than 6 percent over the last month.

Lastly he recommends to buy Bata India. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 1,450 and a stop loss of Rs 1,408. The stock has gained around 2 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in IDFC First Bank. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 54. Shares have gained more than 4 percent over the last month.

MCX is one of the intraday short calls from Sukhani. He advises a stop loss of Rs 1,476. Shares of are down around 2 percent over the last month.

UltraTech Cement is another intraday short call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 7,779. The stock has gained more than 4 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Lupin. He advises a stop loss of Rs 658. Shares are up more than 7 percent over the last month.

From Rajesh Palviya

Rajesh Palviya has a buy call on PI Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,130 and a price target of Rs 3,250 on the upside. The stock was up more than 9 percent in the past month.

He also has a buy recommendation on IRCTC with a stop loss of Rs 590 and for an upside target of Rs 625-630. Shares have remained flat over the last month.

Lastly, he also recommends a buy on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals with a stop loss of Rs 495 and a target of Rs 530-540. The stock has gained more than 13 percent over the last month.