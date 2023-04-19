Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

2 Min(s) Read
Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya have these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.
Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Rajesh Palviya, VP Technical and Derivative Research at Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Meta layoffs may begin today — employees' anxiety peaks in India
Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Accounting frauds — auditors are watchdogs, so it's an alert and not a hindsight that is required
Apr 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
March credit card spends second highest since Diwali, issuances remain healthy
Apr 18, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
NCERT syllabus change — here's what really ails history textbook writing in India
Apr 18, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read
From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Coal India. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 229 for an upside target of Rs 240. Shares have gained more than 6 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on ICICI General Insurance with a stop loss of Rs 1,115 for an upside target Rs 1,165. The stock is up more than 5 percent over the last month.
He also recommends to buy IPCA Labs with a stop loss of Rs 814 for targets of Rs 860 and Rs 865. Shares have gained more than 6 percent over the last month.
Lastly he recommends to buy Bata India. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 1,450 and a stop loss of Rs 1,408. The stock has gained around 2 percent in the last month.
From Sudarshan Sukhani
Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in IDFC First Bank. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 54. Shares have gained more than 4 percent over the last month.
MCX is one of the intraday short calls from Sukhani. He advises a stop loss of Rs 1,476. Shares of are down around 2 percent over the last month.
UltraTech Cement is another intraday short call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 7,779. The stock has gained more than 4 percent in the last month.
Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Lupin. He advises a stop loss of Rs 658. Shares are up more than 7 percent over the last month.
From Rajesh Palviya
Rajesh Palviya has a buy call on PI Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3,130 and a price target of Rs 3,250 on the upside. The stock was up more than 9 percent in the past month.
He also has a buy recommendation on IRCTC with a stop loss of Rs 590 and for an upside target of Rs 625-630. Shares have remained flat over the last month.
Lastly, he also recommends a buy on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals with a stop loss of Rs 495 and a target of Rs 530-540. The stock has gained more than 13 percent over the last month.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!