Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Chambal Fertilisers. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 277 for an upside target of Rs 299. Shares have gained more than 11 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 590 for an upside target Rs 625. The stock is up more than 4 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on MCX with a stop loss of Rs 1,416 for a downside target of Rs 1,350. Shares have declined more than 5 percent over the last month.

Tata Chemicals is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a stop loss of Rs 947 and a target of Rs 900. The stock has declined more than 2 percent in the last month.

He also recommends a buy on Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 5,930 and a target of Rs 6,200. The stock has gained more than 10 percent over the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani also finds a buying opportunity in Chambal Fertilisers. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 273.

PFC is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 157. The stock has gained more than 10 percent in the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Astral. He advises a stop loss of Rs 1,400. Shares are up more than 4 percent over the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on TCS. He advises a stop loss of Rs 3,074. Shares are up more than 1 percent over the last month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) with a stop loss of Rs 152 and a price target of Rs 168-170 on the upside. The stock was up more than 6 percent in the past month.