Breaking News
Raymond shares surge ahead of potential deal with GCPL
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsTech analysts see upside in these stocks

Tech analysts see upside in these stocks

Tech analysts see upside in these stocks
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Prashant Nair   | Surabhi Upadhyay  Apr 27, 2023 9:34:34 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives, Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

Recommended Articles

View All
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India

Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India

Apr 26, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

New dividend, bonus shares policy in Gujarat: Here is how the listed entities stack up

New dividend, bonus shares policy in Gujarat: Here is how the listed entities stack up

Apr 26, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Karnataka's 4% Muslim reservation row — from history to election rhetoric

Karnataka's 4% Muslim reservation row — from history to election rhetoric

Apr 26, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Chambal Fertilisers. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 277 for an upside target of Rs 299. Shares have gained more than 11 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 590 for an upside target Rs 625. The stock is up more than 4 percent over the last month.
Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on MCX with a stop loss of Rs 1,416 for a downside target of Rs 1,350. Shares have declined more than 5 percent over the last month.
Tata Chemicals is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a stop loss of Rs 947 and a target of Rs 900. The stock has declined more than 2 percent in the last month.
He also recommends a buy on Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 5,930 and a target of Rs 6,200. The stock has gained more than 10 percent over the last month.
From Sudarshan Sukhani
Sukhani also finds a buying opportunity in Chambal Fertilisers. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 273.
PFC is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 157. The stock has gained more than 10 percent in the last month.
Sukhani's only intraday short is on Astral. He advises a stop loss of Rs 1,400. Shares are up more than 4 percent over the last month.
Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on TCS. He advises a stop loss of Rs 3,074. Shares are up more than 1 percent over the last month.
From Manoj Murlidharan
Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) with a stop loss of Rs 152 and a price target of Rs 168-170 on the upside. The stock was up more than 6 percent in the past month.
Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Top stock picks
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X