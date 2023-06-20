Top stock picks | Canara Bank, Astral, Bank of Baroda on the radar

By Mangalam Maloo

The market analysis provided by Shilpa Rout indicates interesting prospects for traders. Canara Bank offers a short position opportunity, while Astral demonstrates strong upward momentum. Bank of Baroda's recent breakout makes it an appealing option, despite potential volatility in Bank Nifty.

Technical analyst, Shilpa Rout from Prabhudas Lilladher shared her insights on three prominent stocks in the market. Canara Bank, Astral, and Bank of Baroda have all shown interesting trends and potential for traders Live Tv Loading...

Starting with Canara Bank, Rout recommended a short position on the stock. Currently trading at around Rs 304, it faces resistance at approximately Rs 308. Traders can consider targeting the range of Rs 296 to Rs 292, with a highly favorable risk-reward ratio on the selling side.