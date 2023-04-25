This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on Can Fin Homes, BoB, IDFC and Oracle

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Sneha Seth have these recommendations for Tuesday's trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Can Fin Homes. He recommends this with a stop loss at Rs 569 for an upside target of Rs 600. Shares have gained more than 11 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Bank of Baroda (BoB) with a stop loss of Rs 177 for an upside target Rs 187. The stock is up more than 11 percent over the last month.

IDFC Ltd is another buy recommendation from Thakkar with a stop loss of Rs 82 for a target of Rs 88.50. Shares have gained more than 7 percent over the last month.

Finally, he has a buy call on Oracle Financial Services Software. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 3,525 and a stop loss of Rs 3,375. The stock has gained more than 5 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in ABB India. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 3,160. Shares have declined around 3 percent over the last month.

BHEL is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 75. The stock has gained more than 7 percent in the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Biocon. He advises a stop loss of Rs 230. Shares of Biocon are up more than 9 percent over the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Manappuram Finance. He advises a stop loss of Rs 124. Shares are up more than 11 percent over the last month.

From Sneha Seth

Sneha Seth has a buy call on Delta Corp with a stop loss of Rs 194.90 and a price target of Rs 210 on the upside. The stock was up more than 8 percent in the past month.