Bharti Airtel, USL, RIL, REC, UBL, BEL are among the top stocks to buy today, say analysts

Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani share their top stock picks for the day.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Bharti Airtel. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 760. Shares have dropped around 3 percent over the last month.

United Spirits is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. He wants to keep it as a positional buy. Stop Loss is to be placed under Rs 734. The stock has declined around 2 percent in the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Bajaj Auto. According to him, short selling should be done only intraday. He advises a stop loss above Rs 3,800. Shares of Bajaj Auto are down around 3 percent over the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a sell on Bank of Baroda (BoB). He advises a stop loss above Rs 165. Shares of Bank of Baroda have dropped around 3 percent over the last month.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is the mirror image of Nifty for most of the times. Just like Nifty, RIL is an excellent buying opportunity for people who are looking for investments and who wants to buy on dips.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on REC. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 115.50 for an upside target of Rs 123. Shares have gained close to 2 percent in the last month.

He recommends to buy Deepak Nitrite with a stop loss of Rs 1,810 and a price target of Rs 1,875. The stock is up around 2 percent over the last month.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) is another buy recommendation by Thakkar. He recommends a buy this stock with a stop loss of Rs 91 for an upside target of Rs 97. Shares of BEL have declined around 1 percent over the last month.

United Breweries Ltd (UBL) is the final buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 1,480-1,485 and a stop loss of Rs 1,430. The stock has declined over 1 percent in the last month.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.