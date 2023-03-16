Technical stock picks | Berger Paints, NMDC, HDFC Bank, Titan, JSW Steel on the radar

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Berger Paints. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 580 for an upside target of Rs 615. Shares have gained close to 5 percent in the last month.

HDFC Bank has come down to very important support levels. It can see a bounce back today according to Thakkar. He recommends this stock to buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,529 and price targets between Rs 1,565 and Rs 1,570. The stock was up 7 percent over the last month.

The third buy call is NMDC. One can buy this stock with a stop loss of Rs 115 for an upside target of Rs 122. Shares of NMDC have declined around 6 percent over the last month.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) is a solitary sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 407 and a stop loss of Rs 431. The stock has declined over 3 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Titan as it has been an outperformer. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 2,320. Shares have declined around 4 percent over the last month.

JSW Steel is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 665. The stock has declined around 7 percent over the last one month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL). He advises a stop loss above Rs 918. Shares of GCPL have declined over 2 percent in the last month.

Lastly, he recommends a sell call on Dabur India as well. He advises a stop loss above Rs 530. Shares of Dabur have dropped over 2 percent in the last month.

For more details, watch the accompanying video