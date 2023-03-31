This analyst recommends buying Axis Bank, Reliance Industries — here’s why

Technical analysts Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities and Kush Bohra, Founder of kushbohra.com, along with Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services share their top stock picks for the day.

From Shrikant

Chouhan is positive on Axis Bank, the stock closed above its previous high and the entire pattern is suggesting that again it is heading for the levels of Rs 860-870. At a current level it is a great buy with a stop loss of around Rs 835. The stock is up 1.28 percent over the last month.

Reliance Industries is the second buy call. The stock saw a good amount of resilient activity around Rs 2,200. From here again the stock can move to the levels of Rs 2,300 or Rs 2,350. Shares are down 1.81 percent in the last month.

From Kush Bohra

Bohra’s first buy call is on Power Mech Projects, this is one of the stocks that has been doing well. Rs 2,370 was a resistance zone, the stock has crossed and sustained above Rs 2,460 – the 52-week high and that is the target. Rs 2,370 is the stop loss. Shares are have gained 20.55 percent in the last one month.

Grasim Industries is also a buy call. He recommends buying the stock with Rs 1,650 as an immediate target, and Rs 1,620 is the stop loss. The stock is up 3.62 percent over the last month.

From Chandan Taparia

Taparia is positive on UltraTech Cement. He recommends buying the stock with a stop loss of Rs 7,450 and the stock has the potential to head toward Rs 8,000 mark. The stock is up 4.37 percent over the last month.

Indian Hotels Company is the second buy call. Here the margin of safety is visible. Taparia recommends buying the stock with a stop loss of Rs 313 and a target of Rs 338-340. The stock is up 2.83 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.