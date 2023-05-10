This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on Axis Bank, MGL, Tata Communications

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya have these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Rajesh Palviya, VP-Tech & Derivative Research, Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Axis Bank. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 880 for an upside target of Rs 910. Shares have gained more than 4 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) with a stop loss of Rs 1,056 for an upside target Rs 1,110 and Rs 1,130. The stock is up more than 8 percent over the last month.

Tata Communications is another buy recommendation by Thakkar with a stop loss of Rs 1,279 for a target of Rs 1,345. Shares have gained more than 3 percent over the last month.

His solitary sell call is on Aditya Birla Fashion Retail Ltd (ABFRL). His recommendation comes with target of Rs 193 and a stop loss of Rs 209. The stock has declined more than 7 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in ICICI General Insurance. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,070. Shares have remained flat over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on JSW Steel. For this he advises a stop loss of Rs 740. Shares of JSW Steel are up more than 5 percent over the last month.

Vedanta is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 274. The stock has gained more than 5 percent in the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M). He advises a stop loss of Rs 1,280. Shares are up more than 4 percent over the last month.

From Rajesh Palviya

Rajesh Palviya has a buy call on Divi’s Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 3,330 and a price target of Rs 3,460-3,500 on the upside. Shares are up more than 16 percent over the last month.

Additionally, he has a buy recommendation on AU Small Finance Bank with a stop loss of Rs 780 and for an upside target of Rs 730-740. The stock has gained more than 24 percent in the last month.

Palviya’s final buy call for the day is on Birlasoft with a stop loss of Rs 302 and a target of Rs 330-335. Shares have gained more than 15 over the last month.