This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on Axis Bank, MGL, Tata Communications

By Prashant Nair   | Sonia Shenoy   | Mangalam Maloo  May 10, 2023 9:10:36 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya have these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Rajesh Palviya, VP-Tech & Derivative Research, Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Axis Bank. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 880 for an upside target of Rs 910. Shares have gained more than 4 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) with a stop loss of Rs 1,056 for an upside target Rs 1,110 and Rs 1,130. The stock is up more than 8 percent over the last month.
X