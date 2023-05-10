This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on Axis Bank, MGL, Tata Communications

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya have these recommendations for Wednesday's trading session.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Axis Bank. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 880 for an upside target of Rs 910. Shares have gained more than 4 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) with a stop loss of Rs 1,056 for an upside target Rs 1,110 and Rs 1,130. The stock is up more than 8 percent over the last month.