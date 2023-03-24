Technical stock picks | Aurobindo Pharma, Colgate, HUL on the radar

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Aurobindo Pharma. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 479 for an upside target of Rs 500. Shares have gained close to 5 percent in the last month.

Colgate, after a big correction, seems to be giving a minor reversal so this could see some more upside here, according to Thakkar. He recommends this stock to buy with a stop loss below Rs 1,505 and a price target of Rs 1,550. The stock is up around 3 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Page Industries. He recommends a sell with a stop loss above Rs 37,820 for downside targets of Rs 37,000. Shares of Page Industries have declined around 1 percent over the last month.

Delta Corp is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 180 and a stop loss of Rs 192.50. The stock has gained over 3 percent in the last month.

From Shrikant Chouhan

According to Shrikant, the bank stocks are showing a lot of weakness and he expects further more weakness during the day. IndusInd Bank is showing a lot of weakness and he expects the stock to fall to the levels of Rs 960-950. So he recommends to sell IndusInd Bank at current levels with a stop loss of Rs 1,045. Shares have declined around 6 percent over the last month.

Among fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is showing some reversal formation. Chouhan is bullish on HUL, he expects the stock to move towards Rs 2,550-2,560. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 2,450. The stock has remained flat over the last one month.

