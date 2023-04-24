Tech analysts see upside in Asian Paints, Pidilite, AU Small Finance Bank, Berger Paints, Cipla and Lupin

2 Min(s) Read
Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Manoj Murlidharan have these recommendations for Monday's trading session.
From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is Asian Paints. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 2855 for an upside target of Rs 2940. Shares have gained more than 2 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on Pidilite with a stop loss of Rs 2,415 for an upside target Rs 2,500. The stock is up more than 3 percent over the last month.
AU Small Finance Bank is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 690 and a stop loss of Rs 654. The stock has gained more than 18 percent in the last month.
India Cements is the solitary sell recommendation by Thakkar with a stop loss of Rs 180.50 for a downside target of Rs 170. Shares have gained around 1 percent over the last month.
From Sudarshan Sukhani
Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Berger Paints. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 570. Shares have gained more than 2 percent over the last month.
Cipla is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. The stock has gained more than 4 percent in the last month.
Sukhani's only intraday short is on GNFC. He advises a stop loss of Rs 532. Shares of GNFC are up more than 2 percent over the last month.
Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Lupin. He advises a stop loss of Rs 680. Shares are up more than 8 percent over the last month.
From Manoj Murlidharan
Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 4,240 and price targets of Rs 4,380 and Rs 4,400 on the upside. The stock was up more than 12 percent in the past month.
