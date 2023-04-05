This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on Hero Moto, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank and Petronet LNG

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Rajesh Palviya, VP-Technical and Derivative Research, Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Hero MotoCorp. He recommends this with a stop loss of Rs 2,400 for an upside target of Rs 2,500. Shares have declined around 1 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 3,950 for an upside target Rs 4,100. The stock is up more than 7 percent over the last month.

ICICI Bank as well is a buy recommendation from Thakkar. He advises to keep a stop loss of Rs 874 for a target of Rs 900. Shares of ICICI Bank have gained around 2 percent over the last month.

Petronet LNG is the final buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with targets of Rs 240 and Rs 242 and a stop loss of Rs 230. The stock has gained over 3 percent in the last month.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Bajaj Finserv. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,250. Shares have declined more than 4 percent over the last month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). For this intraday short, Sukhani advises a stop loss of Rs 232. Shares of HPCL are up 2 percent over the last month.

IDFC First Bank is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 54. The stock has declined more than 2 percent in the last one month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Tata Consumer Products Ltd. He advises a stop loss of Rs 700. Shares are up 1 percent over the last month.

From Rajesh Palviya

buy call on Cholamandalam Investment and Finance with a stop loss of Rs 760 and a price target of Rs 820 on the upside. The stock was up 2 percent in the past month. Rajesh Palviya has acall onwith a stop loss of Rs 760 and a price target of Rs 820 on the upside. The stock was up 2 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Granules India with a stop loss of Rs 292 and for an upside target of Rs 315-320. Shares are up 2 percent over the last month.

For more details, watch the accompanying video