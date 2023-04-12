homemarket NewsTech analysts see upside in these stocks

By Nigel D'Souza  Apr 12, 2023 9:42 AM IST (Published)
Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani and F&O analyst Rajesh Palviya have these recommendations for Wednesday’ trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Rajesh Palviya, VP Technical and Derivative Research at Axis Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL). He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 217 for an upside target of Rs 236. Shares have declined more than 2 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,800 for an upside target Rs 1,900. The stock is up more than 9 percent over the last month.
ICICI Bank, as well is a buy call from Thakkar. He advises to keep a stop loss of Rs 869 for a target of Rs 910. Shares have gained more than 6 percent over the last month.
MCX is the solitary sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 1,410 and a stop loss of Rs 1,475. The stock has remained flat in the last month.
From Sudarshan Sukhani
Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Bank of Baroda (BoB) with a stop loss of Rs 165. Shares have gained more than 3 percent over the last month.
NMDC is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 105. The stock has remained flat in the last month.
Sukhani's only intraday short is on Havells. For this, he advises a stop loss of Rs 1,183. Shares are down around 2 percent over the last month.
Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL). He advises a stop loss of Rs 67. Shares of BHEL are down around 1 percent over the last month.
From Rajesh Palviya
Rajesh Palviya has a buy call on Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 4,120 and a price target of Rs 4,300 on the upside. The stock was up more than 11 percent in the past month.
Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on JSW Steel with a stop loss of Rs 702 and for an upside target of Rs 735-740. Shares are up around 6 percent over the last month.
