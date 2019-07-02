Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open in green on Tuesday, tracking mixed trends in global markets. Asian shares traded mixed after disappointing PMI data. Meanwhile, US stocks hit record highs in the previous session following progress in US-China trade negotiations.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral has a 'buy' call on Voltas, Union Bank of India, Motherson Sumi, LIC Housing, and Bajaj Auto. Sudarshan Sukhani is bullish on Hero MotoCorp, SBI Life, Infosys, and Hindustan Zinc, and 'sell' call on Glenmark Pharma. Mitessh Thakkar is positive on Dish TV, HDFC, and Lupin.

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts for Tuesday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 650, target at Rs 675

- Buy LIC Housing with a stop loss of Rs 560, target at Rs 585

- Buy Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,895, target at Rs 2,940

- Buy Motherson Sumi with a stop loss of Rs 122, target at Rs 136

- Buy Union Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 80, target at Rs 89

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 724, target at Rs 745

- Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 720, target at Rs 760

- Buy Hindustan Zinc with a stop loss of Rs 241, target at Rs 249

- Buy Hero Motocorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,580, target at Rs 2,650

- Sell Glenmark Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 446, target at Rs 435

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 748, target at Rs 798

- Buy Dish TV with a stop loss of Rs 27.70, target at Rs 30.5

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss below Rs 2,225, target at Rs 2,295

