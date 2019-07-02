#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Tuesday

Updated : July 02, 2019 09:37 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Voltas with a stop loss of Rs 650, target at Rs 675
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 724, target at Rs 745
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 748, target at Rs 798
