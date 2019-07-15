Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open little changed on Monday as investors await first-quarter results. Asian shares traded lower after China reported a GDP growth of 6.2 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier, the weakest pace in at least 27 years.

Among stocks Ashwani Gujral is bullish on Asian Paints and Hero MotoCorp and bearish on BPCL and Wipro. Sudarshan Sukhani has a 'buy' call on ACC, Infosys, and United Breweries and 'sell' call on PFC and Page Industries. Mitessh Thakkar is negative on Apollo Tyres and Axis Bank and 'buy' call on Infosys and Apollo Hospitals.

Here are the top buy-sell calls from market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Sell BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 350, target at Rs 335

- Sell Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 263, target at Rs 248

- Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1,345, target at Rs 1,400

- Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2,550, target at Rs 2,610

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1,550, target at Rs 1,625

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss at Rs 719, target at Rs 738

- Buy United Breweries with a stop loss of Rs 1,365, target at Rs 1,415

- Sell PFC with a stop loss of Rs 128, target at Rs 118

- Sell PAGE Industries with a stop loss of Rs 20,950, target at Rs 20,150

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Apollo Tyres with a stop loss of Rs 190.5, target at Rs 180

- Sell Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 764, target at Rs 735

- Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 714, target at Rs 755

- Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,347, target at Rs 1,400

