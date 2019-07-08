Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday
Updated : July 08, 2019 09:08 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,500, target at Rs 1,545
Sudarshan Sukhani - Sell Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 203, target of Rs 191
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 374, target at Rs 388
