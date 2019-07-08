Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open lower on Monday, tracking muted Asian peers, as post-Budget pressure on equities may continue. On Friday, Sensex and Nifty50 fell 1 percent each following various Budget proposals such as buyback tax on companies, higher taxes on super-rich and rise in the limit of minimum public shareholding.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral is positive on Canara Bank and Kotak bank, while, he is negative on NBCC, JSPL, and M&M. Sudarshan Sukhani has a 'sell' call on Escorts, Hindalco, and MCX India, and 'buy' call on Bank of Baroda and Colgate Palmolive. Mitessh Thakkar is bullish only on Marico and bearish on Biocon, Maruti Suzuki, and Adani Ports.

Here are the top buy-sell calls from market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,500, target at Rs 1,545

- Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 285, target at Rs 300

- Sell NBCC with a stop loss of Rs 60, target at Rs 52

- Sell Mahindra & Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 640, target at Rs 625

- Sell Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 138, target at Rs 124

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Sell Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 203, target of Rs 191

- Sell MCX India with a stop loss of Rs 859, target at Rs 835

- Sell Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 548, target at Rs 525

- Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 127, target at Rs 134

- Buy Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1,160, target at Rs 1,200

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 374, target at Rs 388

- Sell Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 245, target at Rs 230

- Sell Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 407, target at Rs 391

- Sell Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 6,430, target at Rs 6,100

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog