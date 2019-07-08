In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market
Market

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Updated : July 08, 2019 09:08 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,500, target at Rs 1,545
Sudarshan Sukhani - Sell Hindalco Industries with a stop loss of Rs 203, target of Rs 191
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 374, target at Rs 388
Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

TCS, Wipro, D-Mart among the 1,174 listed companies to be impacted by new shareholding norm

TCS, Wipro, D-Mart among the 1,174 listed companies to be impacted by new shareholding norm

Union Budget 2019: Cash withdrawals from banks above Rs 1 crore will be taxed

Union Budget 2019: Cash withdrawals from banks above Rs 1 crore will be taxed

RBI offers banks additional Rs 1.34 lakh crore liquidity against G-secsholding for lending to NBFCs

RBI offers banks additional Rs 1.34 lakh crore liquidity against G-secsholding for lending to NBFCs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV