#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market
Market

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Updated : July 01, 2019 08:54 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 384, target at Rs 398
Sudarshan Sukhani - Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1,778, target at Rs 1,800
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,338, target at Rs 1,400
Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on July 1

These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on July 1

Fewer IPOs hit market in H1CY19, but many winners

Fewer IPOs hit market in H1CY19, but many winners

Maruti Suzuki reports 14% fall in June sales; passenger car sales drop 18.1%

Maruti Suzuki reports 14% fall in June sales; passenger car sales drop 18.1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV