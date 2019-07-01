Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for Monday

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open in green on Monday tracking Asian peers amid positive development in US-China trade negotiations and rising oil prices. Asian shares advanced after the US and China agreed to restart trade talks and hold new tariffs. Investors, however, will remain cautious ahead of the Union Budget on July 5.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral has a 'buy' call on Siemens India, Axis Bank, and ICICI Prudential, and 'sell' call on Escorts and M&M Financial. Sudarshan Sukhani is positive on Canara Bank and HUL, and negative on MindTree and Bajaj Auto. Mitessh Thakkar is bullish on Apollo Hospitals, BHEL, HUL, and bearish on Bharti Infratel.

Here are top stock recommendations by market experts for Monday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy ICICI Prudential with a stop loss of Rs 384, target at Rs 398

- Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1,290, target at Rs 1,350

- Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 800, target at Rs 825

- Sell Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 541, target at Rs 520

- Sell M&M Financial with a stop loss of Rs 393, target at Rs 378

Sudarshan Sukhani - s2analytics.com

- Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1,778, target at Rs 1,800

- Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 281, target at Rs 288

- Sell Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 936, target at Rs 915

- Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,850, target at Rs 2790

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,338, target at Rs 1,400

- Buy Bharat Heavy Electricals with a stop loss below Rs 71.8 for a target at Rs 77

- Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1,774, target at Rs 1,810

- Sell Bharti Infratel with a stop loss of Rs 272.5, target at Rs 255

