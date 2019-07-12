In association with
HPIDFC
cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Market
Market

Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

Updated : July 12, 2019 09:02 AM IST

Ashwani Gujral - Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,240, target at Rs 2,300
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Torrent Power with a stop loss of Rs 299.9, target at Rs 315
Prakash Gaba - Buy Dr Reddy's Labs a stop loss of Rs 2,610, target at Rs 2,720
Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

All Nifty Auto stocks gave negative returns in last one year. What should you do now?

All Nifty Auto stocks gave negative returns in last one year. What should you do now?

Infosys Q1 earnings: Edelweiss expects lower margins but retains the stock in top picks

Infosys Q1 earnings: Edelweiss expects lower margins but retains the stock in top picks

Infosys Q1 earnings preview: June-quarter profit likely to be hit by lower margins

Infosys Q1 earnings preview: June-quarter profit likely to be hit by lower margins

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV