Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday
Updated : July 12, 2019 09:02 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,240, target at Rs 2,300
Mitessh Thakkar - Buy Torrent Power with a stop loss of Rs 299.9, target at Rs 315
Prakash Gaba - Buy Dr Reddy's Labs a stop loss of Rs 2,610, target at Rs 2,720
