Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for Friday

Indian benchmark indices are set for a flat start on Friday following muted global cues and ahead of US-India trade talks beginning today. Asian shares edged lower over US-China trade concerns and ahead of the release of China’s June macroeconomic data.

Here are buy-sell calls from market experts for Friday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2,240, target at Rs 2,300

- Buy PowerGrid with a stop loss of Rs 204, target at Rs 216

- Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 458, target at Rs 480

- Buy Punjab National Bank with a stop loss of Rs 72, target at Rs 80

- Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 2,600, target at Rs 2,700

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Buy Torrent Power with a stop loss of Rs 299.9, target at Rs 315

- Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 11,440, target at Rs 11,750

- Sell M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 389, target at Rs 368

Prakash Gaba - prakashgaba.com

- Buy Dr Reddy's Labs a stop loss of Rs 2,610, target at Rs 2,720

- Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 452, target at Rs 480

- Sell SRF with a stop loss of Rs 2,800, target at Rs 2,700

- Sell UPL with a stop loss of Rs 640, target at Rs 610

