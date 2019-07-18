Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Jai Bala for Thursday

Indian shares open lower on Thursday, tracking weak Asian markets, as concerns over the US-China trade war are likely to weigh on investors' risk appetite. Investors were also cautious amid the ongoing first-quarter earnings season.

Among stocks, Ashwani Gujral was bullish on SBI, IndusInd Bank, Colgate, HUL, and negative on ONGC. Mitessh Thakkar had a 'sell' call on Bata India Eicher Motors, M&M, and 'buy' call on Kotak Bank. Jai Bala was bullish on Ceat and bearish on Torrent Pharma

Here are the top stock ideas by market experts for Thursday:

Ashwani Gujral - ashwanigujral.com

- Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 368, target at Rs 382

- Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,480, target at Rs 1,540

- Buy Colgate Palmolive with a stop loss of Rs 1,150, target at Rs 1,200

- Buy HUL with a stop loss of Rs 1,745, target at Rs 1,800

- Sell ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 155, target at Rs 142

Mitessh Thakkar - mitesshthakkar.com

- Sell Bata with a stop loss of Rs 1,372, target at Rs 1,325

- Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 18,800, target at Rs 17,500

- Sell M&M with a stop loss of Rs 626, target at Rs 600

- Buy Kotak Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,514, target at Rs 1,570

Jai Bala - cashthechaos.com

- Sell Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1,630, target at Rs 1,405

- Buy Ceat with a stop loss of Rs 870, target at Rs 1,000

Also, track all live market action on CNBC-TV18 Market Blog