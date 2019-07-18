Market
Top stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Jai Bala for Thursday
Updated : July 18, 2019 09:30 AM IST
Ashwani Gujral - Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 368, target at Rs 382
Mitessh Thakkar - Sell Bata with a stop loss of Rs 1,372, target at Rs 1,325
Jai Bala - Sell Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1,630, target at Rs 1,405
