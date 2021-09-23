Top News of Sep 23: Google takes CCI to court, Oyo Hotels to file papers for $1 bn IPO and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday is scheduled to have as many as eight meetings, including with Vice President Kamala Harris, on the first working day of his current US trip. Google has filed a writ petition with the Delhi High Court against India's antitrust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) following the leak of a confidential report. Oyo Hotels and Homes is planning to raise $1 billion through an initial public offering (IPO). For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Bharti Airtel to raise Rs 21,000 crore via rights issue next month

Bharti Airtel is planning to raise Rs 21,000 crore through a rights issue. It is planning to issue 392.29 billion shares at the price of Rs 535 per share, including a premium of Rs 230. Read more

Google moves Delhi High Court against CCI over leak of confidential report

Google has filed a writ petition with the Delhi High Court against India's antitrust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) following the leak of a confidential report. Read more

Taxpayers' concerns on income tax portal being addressed: Infosys

"Taxpayers' concerns are being progressively addressed," it said. Read more The Income Tax portal has seen a steady increase in usage over the last few weeks, Infosys said Thursday. The company acknowledged the difficulties users continue to experience and added it is working 'expeditiously'.

MARKETS

Sensex, Nifty scales record highs of 59,957 and 17,843, respectively

During the Thursday session, Sensex soared over 1,000 points to 59,957. The broader index, NSE also jumped nearly 300 points to hit an all-time high of 17,843. Though indices gave up these gains, they still closed over a percent higher. The 30-scrip Sensex closed at a record high of 59,885, as it rose 958 points. And the Nifty50 index surged 276 points to end at 17,822. For more details, click here

How to play realty theme now? Saurabh Mukherjea is betting on these stocks

Market guru Saurabh Mukherjea is bullish on the realty space on Dalal Street but suggests playing the theme indirectly. He is playing the theme through home building material space. Tap to know his favourite stock picks

Oyo Hotels to file papers for $1 billion IPO, says report

Oyo Hotels and Homes is planning to raise $1 billion through an initial public offering (IPO). The startup is planning to file papers with markets regulator SEBI next week. For more details, click here

INDIA

PM Modi meets leading American CEOs from key sectors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday is scheduled to have as many as eight meetings, including with Vice President Kamala Harris, on the first working day of his current US trip. He also held one-on-one meetings with CEOs of Qualcomm, Adobe, First Solar, General Atomics and Blackstone Continue Reading

Vaccine at home for differently-abled, people with restricted mobility, says government

The government Thursday announced that differently-abled people and those with restricted mobility will be given Covid vaccine at home.Health ministry officials said the country is still in the midst of the second wave of COVID-19 even though the number of daily new cases are declining. Continue Reading

Govt committed to ensuring top quality, affordable healthcare for citizens: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it is the government's commitment to ensure top quality and affordable healthcare for citizens. His comments came as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, also known as Ayushman Bharat scheme, completed three years. Continue Reading

PERSONAL FINANCE

Beware of trojan malware attack, Electronics and IT ministry warns customers

The electronics and IT minister has warned customers about a new banking trojan malware targeting customers by sending them a fake income-tax refund-related link. Read more here

WHO's new air quality norms and what they mean for India

The World Health Organization (WHO) has updated its guidelines on air pollution 15 years after they were first published. The guidelines have suggested new limits on air pollutants for governments across the world to adopt at a national level. Continue Reading

INTERNATIONAL

Salesforce rival Freshworks valued at over $12 billion as shares jump in US debut

Enterprise software maker Freshworks Inc was valued at $12.2 billion in its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday after shares opened 21 percent above the initial offering price, indicating strong demand for firms that have thrived during the pandemic. Continue Reading

Explained: Acute gas crisis in Europe and how it may affect climate agenda

Natural gas prices have been skyrocketing in Europe. The prices increased more than 250 percent year-to-date to around 74 euros per megawatt-hour. It had reached a record peak last week at 79 euros per megawatt-hour. Continue Reading

