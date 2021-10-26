Top News of Oct 25: Cybercriminals find new targets, Covaxin review by WHO underway and more

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday temporarily barred Invesco, one of Zee's largest investors, from calling an extraordinary general meeting of Zee Entertainment. A technical advisory group of the World Health Organisation was on Tuesday reviewing data on Covaxin for the emergency use listing of India's indigenously-made vaccine. Nomura, a global financial services group has downgraded Indian equities as it believes Indian stocks are expensive, trading above their pre-Covid multiples. For all these stories and everything in between, here are some top news of the day

BUSINESS

Airtel opts for moratorium on AGR dues

Bharti Airtel informed the Department of Telecom (DoT) of availing the four-year moratorium on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) and spectrum dues. Read more

Kotak Mahindra Bank declines 7% to Rs 2,032 crore

Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2,032 crore for the July-September period, down 7 percent on a year-on-year basis. The private sector lender's standalone net interest income (NII) - the difference between interest earned and interest expended - rose 3.2 percent on year to Rs 4,020.6 crore.

HC temporarily bars Invesco from calling ZEE AGM

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday temporarily barred Invesco, one of Zee's largest investors, from calling an extraordinary general meeting of Zee Entertainment. Read more

MARKETS

After UBS, Nomura downgrades India

Nomura, a global financial services group has downgraded Indian equities as it believes Indian stocks are expensive, trading above their pre-Covid multiples. Dig deeper

CEAT tanks 10% after Q2 earnings

CEAT shares declined as much as 10 percent in the early trading session and became the worst performer on Nifty after the company reported lower-than-expected results for the September quarter. Dig deeper

Tech Mahindra at 52-week high. Buy or sell?

Tech Mahindra shares surged to 52-week highs a day after the IT major posted earnings for the September quarter. The shares surged over 7 percent in early deals. Dig deeper

INDIA

Review of Covaxin by WHO underway

A technical advisory group of the World Health Organisation was on Tuesday reviewing data on Covaxin for the emergency use listing of India's indigenously-made vaccine and if it is satisfied a recommendation is expected within the next 24 hours or so, a spokesperson said. Read here

No bail for Aryan Khan; hearing adjourned till Wednesday

Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on bail application of Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, till Wednesday. Continue Reading

UP elections 2022: Law and order likely to be a theme in political slugfest

In its bid to be re-elected, BJP's Yogi-led government is likely to project maintaining law and order as among its biggest achievements, even as the Opposition could present a contrary picture of the deteriorating law and order in the state. Continue Reading

INTERNATIONAL

Japan's unease at China-Russia joint naval drills explained

Democratic countries in the Indo-Pacific region -- Australia, Japan, India, the US, Canada and the UK -- are feeling the heat of China and Russia coming close to rival the US. For a clearer picture, read here

Princess Mako of Japan marries commoner, loses royal status

Japanese Princess Mako married Kei Komuro, a commoner, on Tuesday, and lost her royal status. The princess and Komuro were classmates Tokyo’s International Christian University. The proposed marriage had public opinion in the country being split. A financial dispute involving her new mother-in-law delayed the marriage by three years. Read on here

Biden to join ASEAN summit Trump skipped after 2017

US President Joe Biden will take part in a virtual summit with the ASEAN on Tuesday. The US has not joined these meetings at the presidential level since Donald Trump last attended an ASEAN-US meeting in Manila in 2017. Read on for more details

YOU & I

Banks to be closed on these 17 days in November

Public and private sector banks in the country will remain shut for 17 days in November as per a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notification. Check out the list here

Here's how to check ITR refund status

The IT department allows taxpayers to claim any excess payment of tax by filing an income tax return the deadline for which will end in December 2021. Check out more details here

