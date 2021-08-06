Top market voices on RBI Policy meet, Future Group-Amazon case, Vodafone-Idea, and IPOs

On RBI Policy impact

| Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor of State Bank of India: The policy actually has tried to give a very, clearly walked a very tightrope in terms of the growth and inflation objectives. The RBI has actually upped the inflation forecast and lowered the growth forecast in Q3 and Q4. At the same point in time, the central bank is saying that growth is gaining traction in the short term. So basically, if we try to combine the two statements - that growth in the gain in traction, which the economy is showing currently may actually fizzle out over a point of time if broad-based policy actions are and not taken, this is point number one. Point number two is if the inflation is actually going to go higher, and the forecast of RBI shows that 5.7 percent and simple data rightly shows that if we actually look into the components, which are fueling inflation, and that is mostly in rural areas, is basically fuel, edible oils, pulses which have weighted contribution of more than 50 percent to the headline rural CPI. So if I just try to put all these things in perspective, my observation is that these statements show that the growth forecast of 9.5 percent that the RBI has made in the policy could have a downward bias going forward if the economic momentum fails to keep traction as it is currently that we are seeing. So I think this is the message we have to read between the lines.

On IPOs | Aman Chowhan, Fund Manager at Abakkus AMC: IPO space is looking interesting. Lots of new-age companies are coming in which is good for the market and that is where the future lies. Just a bit of caution – these days for many IPOs retail investors are looking at a grey market premium if they are investing than the balance sheet or profit and loss (P&L), this is something which is not advisable according to us. They are good companies but be careful of what you are getting into. We are looking at IPO markets very selectively. Companies, where valuations are decent with good growth prospect, is something that we are investing in.

Amazon-Future Retail case: | Prakash Diwan Market Expert: "This seems to be more than just a speed breaker in Reliance Retail's journey to consolidate its footprint through the acquisition that was planned and it does put back the map for expansion that a lot of us were expecting or anticipating in the footprint itself, but eventually Reliance Retail will find its way with or without Future Retail's assets. So, I do not think it is such a big setback for Reliance Retail. Yes, for Future, it's something that turns the future bleak because it doesn't have much of an upside anymore if this doesn't go through. So I would rather respond to the positivity that comes through after this event is over and out of the way than worry about how the Future Group is going to be perceived after this setback."

On Vodafone-Idea | Prakash Diwan, Market Expert: If Vodafone Idea were to survive, in whichever way, but the time to buy is once you see that solution; you cannot bet your money on binary trade and you will not make too much. However, if things were to improve, you will get ample opportunity for price discovery even if it's higher than what you thought it was when you started thinking about it. So stay out till there is clarity. There is far easier money to be made with the same sector on some of the stronger names like Bharti.

On RBI Policy impact | Taimur Baig of DB Group Research: As the governor said repeatedly that there is still a lot of uncertainty around the issue of the pandemic and there is not that much urgency coming from inflation, it has been seen as temporary. Certainly, to keep the money markets stable, to keep liquidity ample, the central bank needs to pursue the policy – it has been pursuing it for a while. I don't think there is any question at this moment about second-guessing the need to start scaling back. Nobody is doing it, why would India do it right now, go out and start talking about normalization.

On RBI Policy impact | Amandeep Chopra of UTI AMC: The markets have given their verdict in the way the yields have moved up. I would say that the process to some extent has begun. The statement clearly is a bit more hawkish. We need to wait and watch how it pans out in the next few days.

On RBI policy impact | Upasna Bharadwaj of Kotak Mahindra Bank: This is not what markets were expecting. Markets were expecting a complete status quo across the board. So this is going to be a little bearish if I were to look at it from that perspective. The inflation forecasts were expected to be revised up and that has happened clearly slightly higher than what we were expecting. We were expecting around 5.5 percent.

On RBI Policy impact | Ananth Narayan, Professor at SPJIMR: Markets might have seen this policy as marginally hawkish, given the dissent, given the higher inflation projections, and the variable reverse repo rate (VRRR) amount increases, but I am not sure I would read that as being necessarily negative or hawkish. Dissent was expected at some stage given that inflation is about the upper tolerance limit of the MPC, dissent is expected. On the higher inflation expectations, I think it is actually a positive given particularly that Q2 and Q3 inflation forecasts are being put on the higher side that gives a lot of wiggle room for the MPC even if you see higher prints on inflation, to stay the course on staying accommodative.

On RBI Policy impact | Lakshmi Iyer of Kotak Mahindra AMC: The short-end of the yield curve would be a tad more vulnerable. The curve which is so steep right now could give way to a gradual flattening with the short end of the yield curve moving a bit faster than the longer end of the yield curve. Markets will still have to wait for the next set of inflation numbers and some more clarity on the pandemic front before we call it a day as far as the rate easing is concerned.

RBI MPC Meet | Neeraj Gambhir, President, Head Treasury & Markets at Axis Bank: While the policy was pretty much on the expected lines in terms of its clarity and the language and the actions taken, I think what the Reserve Bank has allowed doing outside the policy is also equally important. As far as loan pricing is concerned, I think the fact that there is an abundant amount of liquidity in the system and the short term rates continue to be extremely low. The overnight rate is very close to the reverse repo rate, and that is determining the entire shorter end of the yield curve. So, effectively the entire pricing of short term loans, whether it is CPs, loans, or other instruments is all driven by the reverse repo rate right now effectively means that there isn't going to be a lot of change as far as the short term rates are concerned and the loan pricing is concerned.

On RBI Policy impact | Rajiv Anand of Axis Bank: Whether you look at home loan rates or corporate rates, rates have certainly bottomed out. If you look at the swap curve, it is telling you that the process of normalization should start to kick in somewhere in the vicinity about February of next year and is pricing in a 50 basis points (bps) hike in 2022-2023 and another 50 bps in 2023-2024. So I think in that sense, it is fair to say that the rates have bottomed out.

On RBI Policy impact Aditya Narain of Edelweiss Securities: For the simple reason that the markets don't need any specific support, all they need is no bad news. So to that extent, this has been pretty supportive. Even though they have upped the inflation guidance a little bit, I think the talk on rates remains fairly dovish.