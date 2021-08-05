Top market voices on Nifty's surge, Airtel post AGR verdict, crude oil volatility, and more

On Banks | Hemang Jani Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Our belief has been that the growing visibility and the delta chain in the growth are far more clear in the case of ICICI Bank and State Bank of India. If you compare the asset quality, SBI asset quality is at par with HDFC Bank, whereas SBI is quoting at 1.3 prices to book with best in class subsidiaries. So there is going to be some more outperformance for names like State Bank of India and ICICI Bank and those who really want to play a bit safe I think these are the decent prices for HDFC Bank also. On Banks | Hemang Jani Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Our belief has been that the growing visibility and the delta chain in the growth are far more clear in the case of ICICI Bank and State Bank of India. If you compare the asset quality, SBI asset quality is at par with HDFC Bank, whereas SBI is quoting at 1.3 prices to book with best in class subsidiaries. So there is going to be some more outperformance for names like State Bank of India and ICICI Bank and those who really want to play a bit safe I think these are the decent prices for HDFC Bank also.

On markets and valuations | Srinivas Rao Ravuri CIO-Equities PGIM India Mutual Fund: Markets are looking jittery now, they had a fantastic run last few months supported by earnings, and liquidity is also playing its role. If you look at earnings, right now we have 37 out of Nifty50 and they have reported and they have reported profit an aggregate profit of about Rs 93000 crores versus Rs 45000 crore in the previous quarter, so the base was small and on that, it has shown substantial growth, so overall earnings growth has been very strong and street expects for the current financial year, earnings could be about 30 percent. Markets love earnings growth and right now we are on an earnings growth today there has been a bit of mixed in terms of expectations versus actual numbers, we have seen some bit of impact due to commodity prices but overall the results and commentary from management has been positive. To that extent, I think there is still momentum in the market but when one looks at the valuations of few companies there is some concern.

On Bharti Airtel | Deven Choksey, KRChoksey: Bharti Airtel will definitely have the benefit because of the duopoly situation emerging. With the picking up of the data plan that they have done for the prepaid users, certainly, it should result in above 10 percent kind of an improvement into the ARPU that they are working on. That will probably keep the operational area healthier than what we have seen up till now. Having said that, my whole take would be how exactly they programme their entire spending going forward in the area of creating newer businesses. That would require certainly a big amount of money. Whether they would be significantly generating a higher amount of returns for investors, I have my fingers crossed on that. I would probably like to see every step that they take. Not too sure whether one can take a long-term call at this point in time, maybe one will have to get a lot of clarity before taking a long-term call on Bharti. I would rather stay invested with Jio vis-a-vis Bharti at this point in time.

On Nifty's performance | Pratik Gupta, Kotak Securities: The Nifty is currently trading at about 23 times the current year's earnings, almost 20 times FY23 earnings. India has had a phenomenal outperformance versus other emerging markets (EMs). India's Nifty is up 16 percent year-to-date (YTD) whereas the global MSCI EM index is actually flat, China is down 4 percent. India stands out as a pretty strong outperformer and the feedback we get from a lot of global institutional investors is that India is expensive, tough to deploy more money into India. Given the risks of possibly a third wave of COVID-19 which may or may not pan out but the bigger risk is of the US Fed. At current valuations, we are a bit cautious right now.

On Zomato | Pratik Gupta, Kotak Securities: He believes Zomato is a pretty exciting space for investors. However, these are not stocks that one can invest in with a short-term time horizon because the headline valuations for a lot of these new-age companies appear expensive. So here, you have to take a slightly longer-term view. These are not short-term investments, they are high-risk investments.

On petrol prices | MK Surana, CMD, HPCL: There have been too many up-downs in the last few days and the average of 15 days rolling prices -- the crude price is one part of it but the product cracks also has gotten impacted by the exchange rate also so that domestic prices get guided by the international product prices and not only from crude prices.