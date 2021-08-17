Top market voices on Indian economy, market, FMCG space, and more

Nomura's India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI) climbs above 100, less than 3 months after second wave. After 1st wave, it had take over 10 months to climb back |

Aurodeep Nandi, India economist, vice president, Nomura Financial Advisory & Securities: What the NIBRI has shown is, it corroborates with the hunch we had, at the start of this fiscal, that there will be a second wave but the economic impact is not going to be as high as the humanitarian impact and it is in line with international experience. Countries that have gone through a second and a third wave have seen lesser and lesser sensitivity of GDP growth alongside fallen mobility. That is what we have also seen, essentially, a rapid recovery back and we are likely to see this momentum somewhat continue. We have got the vaccines coming in, we have got a number of tailwinds coming from here, from a GDP projection perspective, as of now, we are safe.

On Consumption space | Anand Tandon, Market Expert: The structure for several of them is different. Godrej – you are looking at new management change and there is a lot of expectation there. Barring that, you have seen a very sharp run up in the portfolio to a large extent, much of that is already in the price. Generally FMCG is a place that I would prefer compared to some of the other consumer discretionary for example simply because they have the greater ability to pass on the price increases and my abiding theme has been that inflation is here to stay for much longer and much higher than people project. On the domestic side, you will still have some consumption issues but otherwise FMCG is probably the better place to be in.

On Vedanta | Deepak Shenoy, Founder, Capitalmind: We have got it in some of our portfolios but those are more momentum oriented. There is still this air of delisting and the promoter pushing hard to try and get more and more stake which will probably provide, at some level, a support base to the stock but I think being a commodities player and being exposed to environmental challenges means there is a negative optionality in this stock. So even in good times, you might get hit by an environmental order. So you will have to give it a lot lower P/E than currently dictates from a fundamental basis.

On Markets | Sunil Subramaniam, MD & CEO of Sundaram Mutual Fund: "The market has factored in a sharp V-shaped recovery in the Indian economy. Market is actually saying that the third wave will not damage the economy as much because progress on the vaccination front is very good. I think by December, which would have about 65- 70 percent of our population vaccinated, which will bring down the impact."

On Fed's tapering decision | Gary Schlossberg, global strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute: If the Fed does in fact, taper off and interest rates respond to that and strong economic growth by moving higher, that does create a headwind for emerging markets in several respects. If to the extent the dollar moves in sync with those interest rate increases -- that creates a headwind for commodity prices. At the same time, if emerging market exchange rates, by and large, move lower which means the dollar cost, the local currency costs of that dollar debt is that much more burdensome. So it is certainly something we are monitoring closely. The tailwind, of course, is very strong growth in the global economy, it could face something of a headwind for a time, but still upbeat on that growth rate, which is an important positive for emerging markets as well.