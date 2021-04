On rupee decline | Neeraj Gambhir, president, head treasury and markets, Axis Bank: Some of it (the decline) is cyclical because typically the last quarter of the fiscal year is very heavy in terms of inflows and we see that reflected in the way rupee behaves during January-March period. This year it has been further aggravated by the fact that the dollar has been recently strong across most of the emerging market currencies and that’s getting reflected in the rupee as well. Catch the conversation here. Some of it (the decline) is cyclical because typically the last quarter of the fiscal year is very heavy in terms of inflows and we see that reflected in the way rupee behaves during January-March period. This year it has been further aggravated by the fact that the dollar has been recently strong across most of the emerging market currencies and that’s getting reflected in the rupee as well.

On Stock Market | Dhiraj Agarwal, Co-Head Equities, Ambit Capital: Brace yourself for a double-digit kind of correction. The fall is still too small compared to the rally which has happened. We haven't seen a double-digit fall in this rally even once in this market. Catch the conversation here.

On TCS | Dipan Mehta, Director at Elixir Equities: TCS will deliver exceptional outperformance as compared to some of the other peer group companies in Nifty. Corrections in banks are great opportunities. They are a volatile lot but if you are able to manage and absorb the volatility, next two three years there will be great returns and a great period for the entire banking sector. Catch the conversation here.