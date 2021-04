Top market and economy voices on markets, Nazara Tech, crude oil, and more

We think there will be an opportunity in the coming quarters for OPEC to increase production. At the moment they are cutting around 7.8 million barrels per day of production. While if you look at the last year’s agreement, they should be only cutting 5.8. So they can potentially put 2 million barrels per day in the market and that will come in gradually. So, we expect 5.8 target to be reached somewhere around Q3 this year by a gradual increase in production as the demand recovers through this year. He added that if OPEC gradually increases production, crude prices can be in the range of USD 67-68 per barrel.