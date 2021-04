Catch the conversation here. On Infosys | Aniket Pande, Lead Analyst- Technology at Prabhudas Lilladher: Infosys still is trading at around 18 percent discount to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) actually. Going forward street will also have to focus that the Daimler deal will pick up in the next two quarters which can also bring surprises to the revenue guidance estimate for FY22. We believe that FY22 revenue guidance is quite conservative. We believe that one should take this opportunity to accumulate Infosys.

On Emerging Markets | Herald Van Der Linde, head-Asia equity strategy at HSBC: India started the year very good, it outperformed but over the 2 weeks it started to underperform and that’s a reflection of multiple things but valuations are one (reason) and of course, corona cases is not helping India either. EM has not performed very well and we have seen some of the large markets, for example, China has not performed so well, Korea peaked out in January and the story here is that inflation and bond yields have been the reason for emerging-market underperformance. India started the year very good, it outperformed but over the 2 weeks it started to underperform and that’s a reflection of multiple things but valuations are one (reason) and of course, corona cases is not helping India either. EM has not performed very well and we have seen some of the large markets, for example, China has not performed so well, Korea peaked out in January and the story here is that inflation and bond yields have been the reason for emerging-market underperformance. Catch the conversation here.

On banks | Deepali Seth Chhabria, associate director of S&P Global Ratings: We believe that the system risk facing the banks is high because of the second wave of COVID-19 infection and for Indian banks especially so because they still have a high proportion of weak loans. However, the Indian economy has recovered over the last few months but the COVID risk still remains high. We have seen some targeted lockdowns that have happened and there could be more that could come in. We believe that the system risk facing the banks is high because of the second wave of COVID-19 infection and for Indian banks especially so because they still have a high proportion of weak loans. However, the Indian economy has recovered over the last few months but the COVID risk still remains high. We have seen some targeted lockdowns that have happened and there could be more that could come in. Catch the conversation here.