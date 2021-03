On Gold Prices | Edward Morse, Global Head of Commodities Research at Citi Group: We think this is going to settle between $1,700 per ounce and $1,800 per ounce range where it has been trading recently. It may go down a bit. We believe that central banks particularly in emerging markets (EMs) are going to be increasing their gold holdings just as they were increasing them over the course of the ten years before the pandemic made them a little bit too expensive for EMs central banks. We think this is going to settle between $1,700 per ounce and $1,800 per ounce range where it has been trading recently. It may go down a bit. We believe that central banks particularly in emerging markets (EMs) are going to be increasing their gold holdings just as they were increasing them over the course of the ten years before the pandemic made them a little bit too expensive for EMs central banks. Catch the conversation here.

On Job Reservation | Dushyant Dave, senior advocate at Supreme Court: There are a large number of Supreme Court's decision right from 1950. In fact, in AK Gopalan's case, the Supreme Court Constitution Bench clearly said that the right to move is not merely the right of locomotion but it is a right of shifting from one state to another without any sort of discriminatory barrier between one state and another. Catch the conversation here.

On MTAR Tech | Srinivas Reddy, MD & Promoter, MTAR Tech: We are expecting very good growth in the coming years. Our current CAGR is at around 16 percent and we are expecting to grow higher in the years to come. We can go beyond 20 percent CAGR on a year-on-year (YoY) basis comfortably with the current infrastructure that we have. Catch the conversation here.