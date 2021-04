Top market and economy voices on Tata-Mistry case, markets, scrappage policy, and more

As I see it the Supreme Court should have gone an extra mile and gone into the issue of valuation and put a final settlement between both groups. It can’t be that the shareholders are having 18.37 percent of the shares is left to litigate further in order to get an amicable settlement or a buyout of his shares. The Supreme Court has in fact created a further floodgate to litigation because there will always be litigation on what should be the quantum for these 18.37 shares, 18.37 percent shares of Tata Sons when that exercise could have been carried out by the Supreme Court, it would have taken a little more time, going that extra mile it would have put an end to one of the biggest corporate feuds in independent India. Catch the conversation here.