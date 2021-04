Top market and economy voices on steel prices, semiconductor shortage, Wipro, and more

This year, fortunately, we have a very good demand, we have a huge backlog and yes there are these sporadic problems here and there. We have to maintain all safety protocols and SOPs that have been laid out. The industry now knows how to operate in this kind of environment. Supply chain constraints will come and go that is short-term, I think in the long run the automotive industry has learnt to deal with things in a newer way. Catch the conversation here.