Top market and economy voices on RBI MPC Meet, Maharashtra lockdown, and more

The statement, we are looking at it in two parts one is much of the same which is keeping the rates unchanged and stance unchanged, but the key thing is this new program which is giving guidance on the total quantum of G-Sec purchase. This is the first time that they have given that kind of quantum of purchase and it has been tied in with two other parts. One is an explicit statement that they would want the yield curve to be orderly, in some sense the government is trying to bring down the term premium and also looking at the other end the money market end, looking at increasing potential size and the tenure of the variable rate reverse repo auction so remove liquidity at the short end. Catch the conversation here.